Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

APPS stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $672.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

