Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $162.14 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

