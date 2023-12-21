CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CVS has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

NYSE CVS opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

