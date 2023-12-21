Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

CUBI stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,939 shares of company stock worth $6,677,550 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 37.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 288,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.