Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Lessened by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

