Critical Comparison: Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF)

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MedPeer,Inc. and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedPeer,Inc. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than MedPeer,Inc..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MedPeer,Inc. and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedPeer,Inc. N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MedPeer,Inc. and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedPeer,Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Augmedix $40.93 million 5.99 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -11.63

MedPeer,Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Augmedix.

Summary

Augmedix beats MedPeer,Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedPeer,Inc.

MedPeer,Inc. offers services for doctors in Japan. The company develops various medical sites, such as MedPeer, a knowledge management tool where physician members can obtain various information centered on the collective knowledge of physicians; kakari and kakari for Clinic that connect patients with medical institutions, such as clinics and pharmacies; and YoriSoi Care, a service that supports the coordination of discharges between hospitals, nursing homes, and home medical service providers. It also provides pharmaceutical companies with advertising space; information of physician job seekers to recruitment agencies; lifestyle guidance services face-to-face or online by a registered dietitian at the request of the health insurance association; online medical consultation, online industrial physician, stress check, and health checkup management services; and self-care services for general consumers, including pedometers and meal records. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

