Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

