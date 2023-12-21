Contrasting TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) & HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TeraWulf and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 6 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 76.92%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -158.25% -67.73% -28.03% HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares TeraWulf and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $55.51 million 8.46 -$90.79 million N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

TeraWulf beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

