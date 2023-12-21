Contrasting PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Johnson & Johnson and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 8 6 0 2.43 PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus target price of $168.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Johnson & Johnson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Johnson & Johnson is more favorable than PT Kalbe Farma Tbk..

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson $94.94 billion 3.89 $17.94 billion $13.47 11.38 PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. N/A N/A N/A $43.52 0.00

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Johnson & Johnson pays an annual dividend of $4.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. pays an annual dividend of $14.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 14,111.3%. Johnson & Johnson pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend for 61 consecutive years. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 36.32% 37.14% 14.80% PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products. This segment also offers STAYFREE and CAREFREE sanitary pads; o.b. tampons; adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand; and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. It serves general public, retail outlets, and distributors. The company's Pharmaceutical segment provides products for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; HIV/AIDS infectious diseases; mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary arterial hypertension. This segment serves retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals directly for prescription use. Its MedTech segment offers electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular diseases; neurovascular care products to treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke; orthopaedics products in support of hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and other; advanced and general surgery solutions that focus on breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures; and contact lenses and ophthalmic technologies related to cataract and laser refractive surgery under the ACUVUE brand. This segment serves wholesalers, hospitals, and retailers. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. The company operates through four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals; Consumer Health; Nutritionals and Distribution; and Logistic. The company provides prescription/ethical; consumer health; nutritionals; distribution and logistics; health services; medical devices; biopharma; animal health; international business; and E-health products. It operates Mitrasana Clinics, a health care service. In addition, the company provides health screening services; operates as an agent and representative for biotechnology products; distributes consumer products, medical equipment, cosmetics, and other trading products; and trades in medical and laboratory equipment and supplies, raw materials for pharmaceutical products, and consumable products for hemodialysis therapy, as well as offers advertising services. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

