Contrasting LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV)

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LondonMetric Property 0 1 2 0 2.67 Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00

LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus price target of $325.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13,329.75%. Modiv Industrial has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Given LondonMetric Property’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LondonMetric Property is more favorable than Modiv Industrial.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LondonMetric Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Modiv Industrial $50.80 million 2.24 -$3.29 million ($1.15) -13.04

Earnings and Valuation

LondonMetric Property has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Modiv Industrial.

Profitability

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LondonMetric Property N/A N/A N/A Modiv Industrial -9.29% -1.91% -0.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of LondonMetric Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LondonMetric Property beats Modiv Industrial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains. Driven by an investor-first focus, Modiv Industrial has over $600 million real estate assets (based on estimated fair value) comprising more than 4.5 million square feet of aggregate leasable area.

