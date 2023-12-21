Contrasting Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) and Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tgs Asa shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Tgs Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group 0.14% 0.77% 0.51% Tgs Asa N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $1.46 billion 1.23 -$20.15 million $0.01 1,620.00 Tgs Asa N/A N/A N/A $2.59 4.98

Tgs Asa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group. Tgs Asa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Expro Group and Tgs Asa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tgs Asa 0 1 0 0 2.00

Expro Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.86%. Given Expro Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Tgs Asa.

Summary

Expro Group beats Tgs Asa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include depth and time imaging; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing. The company was formerly known as TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA and changed its name to TGS ASA in June 2021. TGS ASA was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

