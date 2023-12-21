Contrasting Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -14.68% -14.27% Amerigo Resources -1.37% -1.97% -1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lomiko Metals and Amerigo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Amerigo Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.46 million N/A N/A Amerigo Resources $168.05 million 0.98 $4.37 million ($0.02) -50.05

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Amerigo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Amerigo Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

