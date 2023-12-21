Clean Yield Group Acquires 21,581 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.8% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

