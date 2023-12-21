Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

