CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.

NYSE CIXXF opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

