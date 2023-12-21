CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,974 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $2,594,638.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 837,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,418.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,442 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,973. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

