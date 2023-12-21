CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,576 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of DOX opened at $86.37 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

