CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 16,581 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Corsair Gaming worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,829,000 after buying an additional 2,878,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 95,492.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 791,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 692,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 98.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 492,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 2,100.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 472,027 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 158.24 and a beta of 1.64. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $363.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.02 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

