CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $199,477,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $260.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day moving average is $217.86. The firm has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $266.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

