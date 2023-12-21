CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $137.84.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

