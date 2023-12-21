CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Down 3.8 %

Shopify stock opened at $75.38 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

