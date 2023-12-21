CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.50 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,351,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

