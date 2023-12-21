CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2023

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMFree Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,974 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $713,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $157,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 39.2% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 232,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 65,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $2,594,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837,261 shares in the company, valued at $11,671,418.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 12,118 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $170,257.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 419,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,048.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $2,594,638.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 837,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,671,418.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 806,442 shares of company stock worth $11,346,973. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

