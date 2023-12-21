Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CB opened at $218.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.97 and its 200 day moving average is $207.22.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

