Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.6% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.56. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

