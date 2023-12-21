Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chemring Group

Chemring Group Price Performance

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

LON CHG opened at GBX 348 ($4.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 293.06. Chemring Group has a 52-week low of GBX 253.95 ($3.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 351 ($4.44). The company has a market cap of £961.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,676.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemring Group

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.11), for a total value of £28,957.50 ($36,622.61). In related news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 42,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £142,457.68 ($180,166.54). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £28,957.50 ($36,622.61). Insiders sold a total of 97,516 shares of company stock worth $32,673,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemring Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.