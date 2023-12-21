Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $842,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.05 and a 200-day moving average of $150.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

