Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of CENX opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $17,607,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

