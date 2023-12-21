Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

CETX stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

