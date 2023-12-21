Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.94.

NYSE:CE opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $153.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average of $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

