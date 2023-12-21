Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 8,942 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,080 shares of company stock worth $1,014,965. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

