Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.86.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

