Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 117.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Exelon by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Exelon stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

