Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.83. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

