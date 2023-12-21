Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

CAC opened at $38.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Camden National has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $42.95.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.33 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Camden National by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2,371.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

