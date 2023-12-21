Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

BAM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.10.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAM opened at $38.93 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.