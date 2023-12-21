Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target at $249.00

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.69. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in NICE by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 38.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in NICE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in NICE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the first quarter valued at $35,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

