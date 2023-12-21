Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target at $72.71

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COOP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,917.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,917.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,134 in the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,612,000 after buying an additional 450,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after buying an additional 676,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,516,000 after buying an additional 227,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $64.99 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

