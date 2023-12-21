Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target at $72.71

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.71.
Several equities analysts recently commented on COOP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
View Our Latest Report on Mr. Cooper Group
Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,612,000 after buying an additional 450,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after buying an additional 676,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,516,000 after buying an additional 227,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $64.99 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.50.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mr. Cooper Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.