Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) PT at $7.17

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
