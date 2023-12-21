Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 305.50

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 305.50 ($3.86).
LGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,079.45). In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.22 ($2,079.45). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £2,432.93 ($3,076.93). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $650,748. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.