Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 305.50

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 305.50 ($3.86).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LGEN opened at GBX 251.20 ($3.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.53. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 269.40 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,079.45). In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.22 ($2,079.45). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £2,432.93 ($3,076.93). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $650,748. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.