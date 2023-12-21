Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) PT at $63.18

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celsius from $61.67 to $71.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 313,680 shares of company stock worth $16,457,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Celsius by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,736,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417,825 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $49.09 on Friday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

