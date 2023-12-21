Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $61.44

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.44.

Several research firms have commented on BL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

