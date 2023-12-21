Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Price Target at $230.32

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.32.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 293,758 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

