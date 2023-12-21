Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,911,000 after buying an additional 440,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 993,415 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.