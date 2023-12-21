BMO Capital Markets Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average is $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 207.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

