BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman Buys 20,000 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Steinman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,459 shares in the company, valued at $78,840.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioAtla Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.69. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BioAtla by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BioAtla by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCAB

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.