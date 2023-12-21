BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman Buys 20,000 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Steinman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,459 shares in the company, valued at $78,840.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BioAtla Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.69. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
