Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Techne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.