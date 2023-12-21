BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in RTX by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RTX opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.61.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.