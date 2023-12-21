BCS Wealth Management Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

