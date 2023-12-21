BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,363,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average of $155.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $165.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

